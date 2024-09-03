Retirement Income Solutions Inc Sells 103 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $375.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $371.68 and its 200 day moving average is $354.95. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $260.65 and a 52-week high of $392.14. The company has a market cap of $129.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

