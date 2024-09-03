Rhumbline Advisers Has $309.67 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,790,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of International Business Machines worth $309,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,833,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546,855 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,048,631,000 after buying an additional 61,028 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $1,019,009,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,500,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,015,000 after buying an additional 97,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,165 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
International Business Machines Trading Up 1.6 %
IBM opened at $202.13 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $202.17. The company has a market cap of $186.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.03.
International Business Machines Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.65%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.93.
International Business Machines Company Profile
International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.
