Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,038 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,459,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of Gilead Sciences worth $168,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 279,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,652,000 after buying an additional 36,711 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $79.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $98.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.44, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.26 and its 200 day moving average is $70.35. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.07 and a 52-week high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.94.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GILD

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,146.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,146.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.