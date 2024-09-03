Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) were up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $388.94 and last traded at $387.93. Approximately 148,679 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 393,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $375.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Saia from $523.00 to $566.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Saia from $610.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $501.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $488.87.

Get Saia alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Saia

Saia Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $425.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $474.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.72.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.17). Saia had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $823.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Saia

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saia by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 68 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Saia during the second quarter valued at $41,000.

About Saia

(Get Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.