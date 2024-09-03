Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.15

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.15 and last traded at $12.19, with a volume of 5063 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.58.
Separately, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Samsonite International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.
Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.
