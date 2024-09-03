Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Square LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 165,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,682,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 122,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,304,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

SCHG traded down $2.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.66. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $105.74.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.