Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Science Applications International Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SAIC traded down $2.48 on Tuesday, hitting $128.11. 409,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $104.26 and a 1-year high of $145.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.92 and its 200 day moving average is $127.34.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.92. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Insider Activity at Science Applications International

In other news, EVP Michelle A. O'hara bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,497 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,952,646. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Joshua Jackson acquired 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $114.28 per share, with a total value of $45,712.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 13,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,563,007.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3,715 shares of company stock worth $430,207. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Featured Articles

