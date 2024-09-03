Seele-N (SEELE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23.02

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Seele-N has a market cap of $9.64 million and approximately $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008572 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,092.69 or 1.00064774 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00012814 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007863 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00007790 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Seele-N

Seele-N is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00041203 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

