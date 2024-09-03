Short Interest in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Decreases By 7.4%

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the July 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Stock Down 3.2 %

BCOW traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.71. 350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,254. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $9.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 46,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP grew its holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 54,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Company Profile

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking, savings, certificate of deposits, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; mortgages; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, and recreational vehicle loans.

