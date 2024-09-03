Short Interest in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Decreases By 9.4%

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 731,200 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the July 31st total of 807,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 624,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
BTAI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $3.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:BTAI remained flat at $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 311,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,208. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $5.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average is $1.92.
BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.83) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.
