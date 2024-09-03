Short Interest in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Decreases By 9.4%

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 731,200 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the July 31st total of 807,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 624,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BTAI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $3.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAI. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 705.2% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,987,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,027 shares during the last quarter. Pennant Investors LP acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTAI remained flat at $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 311,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,208. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $5.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average is $1.92.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.83) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

