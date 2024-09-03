Short Interest in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Decreases By 9.2%

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,750,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the July 31st total of 6,330,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 790,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

In other news, CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $99,091.98. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 217,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,414,786.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $99,091.98. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 217,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,414,786.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora sold 6,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $167,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 102,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,994 shares of company stock worth $2,396,053. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,198,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,382,000 after acquiring an additional 107,244 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,705,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,076 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,208,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,357,000 after acquiring an additional 126,216 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,461,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,282,000 after acquiring an additional 89,346 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,145,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,017,000 after acquiring an additional 31,431 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.90. 679,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,861. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $29.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average of $24.37.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. CarGurus had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $218.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.85 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CARG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

