Short Interest in Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET) Declines By 11.6%

Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the July 31st total of 88,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 15.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Chijet Motor Stock Performance
Shares of Chijet Motor stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.34. The stock had a trading volume of 35,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,510. Chijet Motor has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $2,691.00.
About Chijet Motor
