Short Interest in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) Expands By 5.7%

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,200 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the July 31st total of 94,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFGP. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Meredith Wealth Planning acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $217,000.

Get Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFGP traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.49. 54,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,828. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.14 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.17.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.2667 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. This is a boost from Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th.

(Get Free Report)

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.