Short Interest in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Decreases By 9.4%

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,470,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the July 31st total of 25,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $10.40 to $11.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DNB

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DNB traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.09. 562,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,641,195. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.17. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -151.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.77 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is -250.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 299,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 369,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 14,858 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,914,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,095,000 after buying an additional 215,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dun & Bradstreet

(Get Free Report)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.