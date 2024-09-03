Short Interest in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Drops By 10.3%

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,690,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the July 31st total of 6,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 591,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.6 days. Currently, 16.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director Michael C. Lunsford sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $56,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,201.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael C. Lunsford sold 5,900 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $56,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,201.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) sold 2,000,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $17,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,129,838 shares in the company, valued at $45,655,558.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,044,014 shares of company stock worth $18,225,902. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Funko by 381.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 63,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 50,640 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Funko by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 7,129,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,114,000 after purchasing an additional 310,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Funko stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.33. 318,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,331. The firm has a market cap of $557.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.13. Funko has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $10.73.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $247.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.04 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. Funko’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Funko will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FNKO has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Funko from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Funko from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Funko in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

