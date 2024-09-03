Short Interest in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Declines By 6.6%

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,620,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the July 31st total of 10,300,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Insider Activity at HashiCorp

In other news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $1,215,350.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,520,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,452,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $1,215,350.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,520,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,452,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Marc Holmes sold 11,926 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $396,658.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,096 shares in the company, valued at $601,872.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 370,832 shares of company stock worth $12,425,028 in the last three months. 22.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HashiCorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in HashiCorp by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in HashiCorp by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,821,000 after buying an additional 63,879 shares during the last quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in HashiCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HashiCorp by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,775,000 after buying an additional 254,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its position in HashiCorp by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HashiCorp Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ HCP traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.83. 1,940,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,422,701. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 1.25. HashiCorp has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $34.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.65 and a 200-day moving average of $30.74.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $165.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.22 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. HashiCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HashiCorp will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HashiCorp in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

