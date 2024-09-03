Short Interest in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Decreases By 7.9%

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,700 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the July 31st total of 184,200 shares. Currently, 10.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.3 days.

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HIFS traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $254.71. 40,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.62. Hingham Institution for Savings has a one year low of $147.01 and a one year high of $261.00. The company has a market cap of $546.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.54 and a 200 day moving average of $188.30.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 2.23%.

Hingham Institution for Savings Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hingham Institution for Savings

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. Hingham Institution for Savings’s payout ratio is 26.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maren Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,064,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 6,423 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,845 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 9,364 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 8.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 49.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

