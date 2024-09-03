Short Interest in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Decreases By 9.7%

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the July 31st total of 4,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 166.7% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 292.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 330 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Illumina by 86.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa America raised shares of Illumina to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Illumina from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.05.

Illumina Stock Performance

ILMN traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.26. 1,098,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,073,949. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $167.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 68.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

