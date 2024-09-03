Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,474 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 2.1% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $13,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Little House Capital LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 19,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $742,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 223.9% during the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 8,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 31.4% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $10.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.14. 8,110,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,843,600. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.54. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $84.01 and a 52-week high of $193.47. The company has a market cap of $835.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4871 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.