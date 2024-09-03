Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.31

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.31 and last traded at $6.28, with a volume of 17678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

Telia Company AB (publ) Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.50 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 0.53%. Analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

About Telia Company AB (publ)

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0954 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,100.00%.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

