Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.50

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.35, with a volume of 755935 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Tesco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average of $11.87.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

