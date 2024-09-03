Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.50

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.35, with a volume of 755935 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Tesco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.
Tesco Stock Performance
Tesco Company Profile
Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.
