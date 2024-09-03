The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,031 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.7% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $24,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 64.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total transaction of $6,289,463.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,508,763.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total transaction of $6,289,463.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,508,763.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 375,553 shares of company stock worth $63,829,141. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $171.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $171.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.79.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

