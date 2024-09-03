Toncoin (TON) Trading 7.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion and approximately $273.18 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $4.97 or 0.00008559 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,127.38 or 1.00055099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012820 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007871 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00007789 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,111,380,107 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,111,356,922.60048 with 2,535,012,977.892244 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.23921266 USD and is up 2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 541 active market(s) with $216,947,957.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

