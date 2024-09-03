Tortoise Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,070 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $504,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $341,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $197.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.75 and a 52 week high of $201.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.43.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

