TRON Trading 6.8% Lower Over Last Week (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. TRON has a total market cap of $10.84 billion and $354.08 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TRON has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TRON alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000605 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About TRON

TRX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 86,754,909,771 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is trondao.org.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.