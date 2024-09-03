Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Family Office LLC

Fiduciary Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 373,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,783,000 after purchasing an additional 88,035 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $95,049,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,760,000 after buying an additional 382,976 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 624,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,050,000 after acquiring an additional 24,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $2,351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TFC. Stephens boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.62. The company had a trading volume of 89,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,290,457. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.71 billion, a PE ratio of -33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -157.58%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

