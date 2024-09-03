Turbo (TURBO) Trading Down 11.9% Over Last 7 Days

Turbo (TURBO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Turbo has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. Turbo has a total market cap of $244.51 million and approximately $46.98 million worth of Turbo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Turbo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Turbo’s total supply is 69,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Turbo is turbotoken.io. Turbo’s official Twitter account is @turbotoadtoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turbo (TURBO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Turbo has a current supply of 69,000,000,000 with 64,490,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Turbo is 0.00369076 USD and is up 9.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 172 active market(s) with $49,838,990.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://turbotoken.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Turbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Turbo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Turbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

