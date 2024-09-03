Uniswap (UNI) Price Hits $6.14 on Top Exchanges

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for about $6.14 or 0.00010585 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $3.68 billion and approximately $105.93 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000168 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00010115 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.92 or 0.00111948 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000166 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,126,150 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

