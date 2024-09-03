Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY) Plans Dividend of $0.08

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0845 per share on Friday, November 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd.

Universal Music Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS UNVGY traded down 0.09 on Tuesday, reaching 12.93. The company had a trading volume of 112,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,795. Universal Music Group has a fifty-two week low of 11.29 and a fifty-two week high of 15.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of 13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of 14.42.

Universal Music Group Company Profile

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

