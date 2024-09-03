Valeo Pharma (TSE:VPH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Valeo Pharma Inc. (TSE:VPH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 120873 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Valeo Pharma Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$6.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.39.

Get Valeo Pharma alerts:

Valeo Pharma (TSE:VPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$14.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.50 million.

Valeo Pharma Company Profile

Valeo Pharma Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, in-licensing brands, and sale of pharmaceuticals and hospital specialty products for unmet medical needs in Canada. Its product portfolio includes Enerzair Breezhaler, a LABA/LAMA/ICS fixed triple dose asthma drug; Atectura Breezhaler, a LABA/ICS dual combination asthma drug; Redesca, to treat and prevent deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism; Onstryv, for the treatment of Idiopathic Parkinson's disease; M-Eslon, extended-release morphine sulphate used for pain management; and Yondelis, a soft tissue sarcoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.