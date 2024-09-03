Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Increased by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 12.9% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $69,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $512,000. Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 156,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,021,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $518.04 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $519.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $504.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $486.89. The firm has a market cap of $469.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

