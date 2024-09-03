Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Price Target Raised to $129.00

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PCVX. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Vaxcyte from $98.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vaxcyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.83.

Vaxcyte Stock Up 36.4 %

Shares of PCVX stock traded up $29.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.15. 7,468,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,036. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.51. Vaxcyte has a 1-year low of $44.20 and a 1-year high of $119.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.12). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. Research analysts expect that Vaxcyte will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vaxcyte

In other Vaxcyte news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $1,184,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 478,888 shares in the company, valued at $37,822,574.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Jim Wassil sold 3,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $229,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 210,503 shares in the company, valued at $16,069,799.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $1,184,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 478,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,822,574.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,283 shares of company stock valued at $5,613,568 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaxcyte

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Darwin Global Management Ltd. increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 374.3% in the first quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 2,750,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,845 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,737,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,883 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,494,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 20.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,140,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,839,000 after purchasing an additional 700,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,673,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,117,000 after buying an additional 692,492 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

