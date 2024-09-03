Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Autumn Glory Partners LLC

Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,517 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 9,353 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,346,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 283,160 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after buying an additional 37,732 shares in the last quarter. Windle Wealth LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Windle Wealth LLC now owns 164,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Mosley Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.63. 2,937,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,260,445. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.49. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $43.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $32.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 99.25%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

