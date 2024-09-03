Versor Investments LP Invests $868,000 in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 224,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after buying an additional 127,228 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 7,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 10,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.5 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $63.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $101.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.56.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

