Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,239. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.56. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $8.02.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
