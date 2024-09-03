VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Sells 15,952 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,952 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 4.9% of VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC owned 0.06% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $13,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,931.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,896,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,118 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 1,493,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,122,000 after acquiring an additional 732,321 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,218,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $58,276,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7,346.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 668,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,664,000 after buying an additional 659,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $82.62. The stock had a trading volume of 977,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,981,314. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.19 and its 200-day moving average is $81.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.62 and a 52-week high of $82.91.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.