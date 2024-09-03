Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $77.81 and last traded at $77.61. Approximately 3,572,160 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 17,335,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.23.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Walmart from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. HSBC lifted their price target on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.64.

The company has a market cap of $624.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.93.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $82,637,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 640,532,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,345,610,913.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 387,165 shares in the company, valued at $26,787,946.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $82,637,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 640,532,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,345,610,913.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,306,511 shares of company stock valued at $420,470,807 over the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

