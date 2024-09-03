Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 144 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 0.9% of Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.5% during the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Argus upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.45.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $5.92 on Tuesday, reaching $695.43. 269,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,807,782. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $711.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $299.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $659.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $631.93.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,757 shares of company stock valued at $85,648,496 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

