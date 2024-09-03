William E. Brown Sells 60,000 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Stock

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) Chairman William E. Brown sold 60,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $2,012,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,125,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,758,426.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Down 0.8 %

CENTA stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.94. 208,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,640. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $41.03.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $996.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CENTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

