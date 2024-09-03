Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) Price Hits $21.71 on Exchanges

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Wrapped AVAX has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped AVAX token can currently be bought for approximately $21.71 or 0.00037400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped AVAX has a market cap of $142.77 million and approximately $41.17 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped AVAX

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 6,575,220 tokens. The official website for Wrapped AVAX is www.avalabs.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax.

Wrapped AVAX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 6,481,289.98583396. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 22.45131604 USD and is up 3.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1113 active market(s) with $39,252,681.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped AVAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped AVAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped AVAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

