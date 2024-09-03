XYO Trading Down 1.5% This Week (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. XYO has a market capitalization of $60.67 million and approximately $403,044.41 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, XYO has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00008554 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,879.81 or 0.99955049 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012859 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007886 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007783 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000035 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00470449 USD and is up 0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $374,765.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

