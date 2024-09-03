yearn.finance (YFI) Market Cap Achieves $164.02 Million

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. yearn.finance has a total market capitalization of $164.02 million and $10.62 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yearn.finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $4,917.79 or 0.08492742 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, yearn.finance has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About yearn.finance

yearn.finance launched on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,353 tokens. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn.

yearn.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yearn.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

