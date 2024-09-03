YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% in the second quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 32,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 112,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $566.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $552.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $532.29. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $568.24. The stock has a market cap of $489.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

