Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) is Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Lountzis Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises about 3.6% of Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.11.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $183.82. 473,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,665,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.43. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.80 and a 1-year high of $201.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

