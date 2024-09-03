Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.62-$0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $604-$606 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $602.67 million. Zscaler also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.81-$2.87 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a strong-buy rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $226.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded down $6.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.19. 3,787,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,077,026. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.12 and its 200-day moving average is $189.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -381.63 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler has a one year low of $146.59 and a one year high of $259.61.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $1,414,313.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,148,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

