23,700 Shares in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Purchased by Cannon Global Investment Management LLC

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF makes up about 5.5% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 440.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 446,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,171,000 after purchasing an additional 363,536 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 261.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 169,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after acquiring an additional 122,709 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 345.7% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 101,462 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 1,142.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 76,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,575,000.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.69. 398,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,348. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.02. The company has a market capitalization of $793.66 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.58. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $41.47 and a 52-week high of $56.74.

About SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

