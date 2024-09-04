Absher Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,482 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Absher Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,030 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,482 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 141.4% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS opened at $89.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $162.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.74 and its 200-day moving average is $103.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.