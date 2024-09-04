Aerodrome Finance Price Tops $0.54 on Major Exchanges (AERO)

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 4th. Aerodrome Finance has a total market capitalization of $86.94 million and $9.76 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aerodrome Finance has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. One Aerodrome Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000942 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aerodrome Finance Profile

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,239,757,830 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. The official website for Aerodrome Finance is aerodrome.finance. Aerodrome Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi.

Aerodrome Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,239,757,830.159012 with 593,519,359.8230711 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.53938465 USD and is down -6.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $7,389,272.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aerodrome Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aerodrome Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

