AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) CFO Sells $77,703.12 in Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total value of $77,703.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,799.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 513 shares of AeroVironment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.70, for a total transaction of $89,621.10.

On Monday, July 1st, Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 511 shares of AeroVironment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total transaction of $91,187.95.

AeroVironment Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $194.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,971. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.16. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.94 and a 52 week high of $224.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.71 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.48 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 10.89%. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVAV shares. BTIG Research began coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Baird R W raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AeroVironment

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 132.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,511,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $275,367,000 after buying an additional 861,962 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,094,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $474,376,000 after purchasing an additional 179,395 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 3,565.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,589,000 after acquiring an additional 166,615 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 221,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,949,000 after acquiring an additional 144,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 756.3% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 102,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after purchasing an additional 90,225 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

