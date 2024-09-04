Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2,250.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.40.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $275.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $267.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.43.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

